Dozens run for diabetes research

by WBBJ Staff

JACKSON,Tenn.–Dozens of runners hit the pavement in downtown Jackson to run for diabetes research at the fifth annual one run 10-K race.

Organizers say the purpose is to bring awareness and raise funds for the west Tennessee juvenile diabetes research foundation.

JDRF helps with research for type 1 diabetes.

Nearly 40 runners signed up to participate.

Organizers said they expect to raise about $5,000 from the event.