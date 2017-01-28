Expermiment of the Week: Pop a Balloon with an Orange

by Bethany Thompson

Pop a Balloon with an Orange

INGREDIENTS

Balloon

Orange

Flexible Measuring Tape

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: Inflate the balloon. Describe the inflated balloon by using its observable properties. Using the flexible measuring tape, measure the distance around the fattest part of the balloon. Using this data, identify the balloon based on its properties.

STEP 2: Remove the peeling from the orange. Describe the orange peeling by using its observable properties.

STEP 3: Holding the shiny part of the orange peeling toward the inflated balloon, squeeze the peeling, so the oil in the orange sprays on the balloon, and observe. Describe the oil from the orange peeling by using its observable properties.

EXPLANATION

The peeling of the orange contains limonene oil, which dissolves the rubber balloon, causing the balloon to quickly pop. Go to www.hookedonscience.org for more experiments that might get you and your family “Hooked on Science.”