King and queens crowned at 5th Annual Daughters of Job pageant

by Amber Hughes

HENDERSON, Tenn. — A pageant that’s unique to West Tennessee, and has roots in Jackson, took place Saturday afternoon. For the 5th year the Daughters of Job pageant wasn’t about competing for a crown or awards. But once again the pageant celebrated the beauty of our special needs kings and queens of West Tennessee Freed-Hardmeman University.

“It just really makes me feel really great that people care so much about them and are doing something special,” participants mother Donna Turner said.

No matter age or gender all contestants had the confidence to take the stage and perform. Each year the pageant collects donations for special needs athletics, and typically raises a few thousand dollars.

“Oh, it’s awesome I thank God for it,” participants mother Patty McKeel said. “It’s an awesome program. SNA has been a blessing in our life.”

Numerous campus organizations sponsored the event that was hosted by the society of future marketers. Contestants say they enjoyed the entire experience.

“Being in the pageant and seeing everyone and taking pictures with people,” contestant Katie Moore said.

“It’s just amazing,” participant Holt said. “Coming out and seeing all the performances, it’s just wonderful and they absolutely did a good job.”

Every contestants was a winner as they performed in a filled auditorium…Their parents overjoyed their kids were treated like stars for the day.

“This week have pretty much been doing like we would be doing if we were going to go to the Miss America pageant,” participants mother Brenda Enochs said. “Such an awesome thing to see, sit in there and watch them get up there and just put their all into it.”

“Had a mom today say, my child would never get the dress up and put on a pretty dress and come do this if it wasn’t for this event,” organizer Kati Yenawine said. “That is the meaning, the root of what this is.”

Kati Yenawine who started this event when she was in high school at Jackson Christian says she’s thankful a foundation has been laid for the daughters of job pageant at Freed-Hardeman.

She’s confident it will continue long after she graduates.