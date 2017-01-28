Mixed Rain and Snow Showers Sunday

by weather

Weather Update – 4:30 p.m. Saturday

Hope you had a chance to enjoy the sunny skies across West Tennessee today! Temperatures warmed up to the middle to upper 40s and lower 50s this afternoon for a near “average” January day. A system moving through the upper parts of the atmosphere is forecast to arrive in West Tennessee tonight bringing clouds and a few scattered showers. Some of these showers have a chance to fall as snow and some as rain.

TONIGHT

Expect the skies to gradually become partly to mostly cloudy overnight with breezy winds from the west-southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour. A few snow and rain showers will be possible overnight but no accumulation is expected. Temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 30s by sunrise at 6:58 a.m. Sunday morning.

Tomorrow will be a partly to mostly cloudy day with winds at 10 to 20 miles per hour from the northwest – so expect a cold day with less sunshine! During the morning, afternoon, and evening, we’ll have a chance for scattered rain and snow showers in West Tennessee. Currently, the best chance for any sticking snow is over northwest Tennessee near Paris, Martin, Dresden, Huntingdon, and Camden. We’re still not expecting more than a trace amount of snow when all is said and done by Sunday night. Temperatures will warm up to the middle and upper 40s tomorrow afternoon. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com