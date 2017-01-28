Pet of the Week: Amos

by Bethany Thompson

Pet of the week: Amos, available for adoption through Saving the animals together.

Amos is a four-year old bird dog, but they aren’t sure what specific breed.

Melissa Roberts with STAT said Amos has great house manners, and loves to be at home, but is very playful!

He loves getting out walking, or even running for those who like to run!

Roberts said Amos is a great family dog, and plays well with kids and other dogs!

Amos is heart worm positive and under treatment.

Contact STAT for more information about adopting Amos