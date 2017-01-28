Shooting at Brownsville party leaves several injured

by Brittany Hardaway

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — The Brownsville Police Department and TBI Special Agents are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night at the National Guard Armory in Brownsville.

According to the TBI, “Around 11:45 p.m., a fight broke out. Following the fight, shots were fired and several individuals were injured.”

“The victims were transported to Jackson General Hospital. Two of those are expected to be transported to The Med in Memphis with non-life threatening injuries,” a statement from a TBI spokesperson said. “One victim is still being treated at Jackson General. Seven others were treated for their injuries and have either been released or are in the process of being released.”

As of now there are few details about the party or how many people were in attendance.

TBI agents are continuing to interview witnesses and victims to determine the sequence of events that led to the shooting. The case remains active and ongoing.

