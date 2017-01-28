UPDATE: TBI confirms 10 injured at ‘homecoming’ party shooting

by Brittany Hardaway

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed 10 people are injured after shots fired during a party in Brownsville Friday night. The fight broke out at the National Guard Armory.

One high school student declined to be on camera, but said the event was a homecoming party.

“From videos that I’ve seen it seemed like a pretty packed party.”

Mayor of Brownsville, Bill Rawls said what happened at the party affects the entire city.

“We don’t and won’t tolerate this type of violence.” Rawls said. “Especially from our young people.”

A spokesperson with the TBI said two victims are expected to be transported to the Med in Memphis with non-life threatening injuries. One person is still being treated in Jackson, and seven others were treated for their injuries and have either been released, or are in the process of being released.

After Haywood high school defeated North Side in Friday night’s big basketball game, some students said the party was supposed to be a time for students to come together and celebrate the big win.

“It’s just sad what happened and it’s just sad that these kids couldn’t even enjoy their homecoming weekend.” Community member, Miles Carrington said.

A concerned parent said “I feel that whoever done that shooting they should catch them.” Gladys Harris said. “They didn’t have no business with guns and things.. whatever they was in there.”

Haywood high school student, Crystal Pipes said she’s friends with some of the injured victims.

“It shocked me real bad because I knew that if I was there I probably would have been one of them because I hang with them.” Pipes said.

City officials expressed how important it is to be proactive about violence in the community instead of being reactive.

“Today’s society people don’t have the right attitude about being together in one place so I always say we can’t have a community without unity.” Rawls said. “So this is just another example of what happens when we’re not unified.”

As of now no one is in custody. TBI agents are continuing to interview witnesses and victims. The case remains active and ongoing.