Windy Weekend, Wintry Mix Possible Sunday

by weather

Weather Update – 4:45 a.m. Saturday

It’s a chilly morning out there with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower and middle 30s though they feel like they’re in the 20s area-wide with light winds from the west! More of the same weather we had Thursday and Friday is forecast for today though skies will become cloudy tonight into Sunday with a slight chance for a few showers containing rain, sleet, or snow.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are forecast for today. It’s going to be another cold and windy day with highs in the middle to upper 40s and winds between 10 and 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 25 mph. Temperatures will feel like they’re in the 30s and lower 40s for most of the day as a result of those winds.

A 20% chance for rain and snow showers is forecast for Sunday – so most of us may not see anything at all on Sunday. The few of us that do, could see rain, sleet, or snow in what will be scattered showers. The best chance for any sleet or snow would happen early Sunday morning or late Sunday night. Most of what falls during the daytime will fall as rain here in West Tennessee.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

