2 firefighters hurt in Nashville apartment fire

by Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A Nashville fire spokesman says two firefighters were injured and dozens of families were displaced when a fire ravaged an apartment complex.

Nashville Fire Department spokesman Brian Hass says in a news release the fire was reported about 1:50 a.m. Sunday at The Cedars at Elm Hill apartment complex.

Hass says the American Red Cross is assisting residents of up to 40 units with temporary housing. He says power had to be cut to two buildings.

Hass says one firefighter was treated and released from a hospital for a head laceration and another was being treated for a back injury.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.