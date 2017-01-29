Clearer, Warmer, and Less Windy Tomorrow

by weather

Weather Update – 4:15 p.m. Sunday

As expected, some areas of northwest Tennessee were treated to some snowflakes this morning though a few other areas saw sleet and rain. No accumulation occurred and things are looking “up” as we start the workweek with warmer temperatures and clearer skies on the way. January still looks like it’ll end up as one of the top 10 warmest Januarys on record – possibly even one of the top 5!

TONIGHT

Skies will gradually become mostly clear overnight allowing temperatures to drop to the lower and middle 30s with light winds in place. A few areas may even experience temperatures in the upper 20s when the sun rises at 6:57 a.m. Monday morning.

Warmer weather will arrive Monday with highs in the lower to middle 50s. Temperatures are forecast to be even warmer on Tuesday with a bit of cloud cover and a chance for rain returning after the middle of the week. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com