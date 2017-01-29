Defendant at murder trial denies shooting Memphis officer

by Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – A man charged with killing a Memphis officer in 2012 has denied during his trial that he shot at her.

The Commercial Appeal reports 25-year-old Treveno Campbell testified Sunday in his murder trial that he was asleep but was awakened by a police raid.

He testified he didn’t know that police officers had arrived and he started shooting “to scare people out of the house.”

Campbell has pleaded not guilty to charges of killing Memphis Police Officer Martoiya Lang and attempting to kill five other officers. Lang was Memphis’ first female officer slain in the line of duty.

When asked if he shot at Lang, Campbell said, “no, I wouldn’t do that.”