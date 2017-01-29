Lane College begins annual Religious Emphasis Week Sunday

by Amber Hughes

JACKSON, Tenn. — Light of Life Ministries sanctuary was filled Sunday afternoon for the start of religious emphasis week 2017 at Lane College. The annual celebration aligns with the schools mission to enhance the spiritual development of its students.

“School, education and Jesus put together that’s amazing,” lane college freshman Kadarius Scott said. “Most schools, you can’t do that at most schools.”

Lane students sat side by side with Jackson community members listening to a special vocal performance by the world renowned Rust College A’cappella Choir.

“Beautiful thing not just for the youth but for the faulty, staff,the entire community and Rust College choir was just, as the young people say, off the chain,” Light of Life Ministries Bishop Nathaniel bond said.

With a week filled with guest speakers, workshops and a gospel concert headlined by gospel star Kierra Sheard, although Lane College is hosting the events, students say this week is for everyone.

“You just got to keep pressing on and pressing on, fulfilling Gods plan that he has for you,” Scott said.

“Lane College is a part of the community,” Bishop Bond said. “What’s good for Lane College is good for Jackson and Madison County. What’s good for Jackson and Madison County is good for the entire world. So everybody come out we’re all one family.”

Lane College will be celebrating religious all week long, ending with a communion service Friday morning.