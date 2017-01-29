Last day for Southern fried pop culture & comic con

by Brittany Hardaway

JACKSON, Tenn — It was a weekend of family fun at the Southern Fried Pop Culture & Comic Convention.

“It is a celebration of comics and sci-fi and geek culture which has exploded in the United States,” host of the comic con, John Pyka said.

For the second year in a row, comic con enthusiasts gathered for the two-day event. Some attendees used their time to check out the drawings.

“A lot of different artist here and I love to look at their artwork,” Wendy Story said. “And a lot of them do the comic book designs and stuff like that so I like to look at those.”

Some people said bringing a piece of comic con culture to west Tennessee is like a dream come true.

“I go all over the country for them being around here in my backyard I come from Union City, Tennessee it tickles me to death that I don’t have to go as far or spend money on hotels,” Vendor Alvin Minnick said.

At comic con you’ll find many colorful characters, artistic pieces and you can’t forget about the cos-players.

Cos-players are the ones dressed as some of your favorite characters. Chris Cross runs his own cosplay company and said seeing the reactions when he’s dressed up is the best part of the job.

“When kids see people like Spiderman, they freak out,” Cross said. “But there’s also people that are 50 or 60 years old, and they still see Spiderman and they are like ‘wow that’ Spiderman’ and that’s what I love to see.”

With this being the second year, organizers said they hope people will continue to support the comic con for years to come.