Local church welcomes new ‘little food pantry’

by Brittany Hardaway

JACKSON, Tenn — One local church introduced a little food pantry to the Jackson community.

Right outside of St. Nicholas Orthodox Christian Church, members gathered to bless their newest addition.

Father Matthew Snowden said although they don’t have a huge budget to meet the needs of the community, their mission is to serve the less fortunate as best as they can.

This is a free service and it is open to anyone who needs it.

“You don’t have to fill out paper work, you don’t have to tell us who you are, you don’t have to do anything,” Father Snowden said. “If you need it you come you partake of it if you need something from it again you come back and if you’re able to add to it when you’re able to add to it for the next person that comes on just pay it forward in that way.”

There is also a fully stocked food pantry inside the church that’s open Monday through Friday during regular office hours.