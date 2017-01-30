Eagles hope experience takes them far in the post season

by Ahmad Hicks

JACKSON, Tenn — The Jackson Christian Eagles baseball team is poised to do big things this season. Their senior class has been apart of four straight district titles, one state championship and a loss in last years semi’s. But for their last go around, their taking nothing for granted, even these off season workouts, captain John Thomas Woolfolk explains.

“Right now we’re starting the foundation of what we want to end with a championship in May,” Woolfolk said. “It’s very important because you can’t build anything without a solid foundation, that’s what we’re starting to do right now.”

Having won before and losing in the game before the finals last season, the Eagles can taste a championship, and starting pitcher Carter Holt plans to help his team get there.

“We know we have the talent, we got the leadership, so this year we know that we have a lot of seniors, that’s what we had our freshman year we won it,” Holt said. “We had a lot of seniors, a lot of leaders, so we’re hoping to do the same thing this year.”

Head coach Chuck Cooper knows having a group of experienced players will help his team out a ton this season.

“There’s no better teacher than experience and these guys have experienced a state championship their freshman year, and then getting to go and compete and play last year as juniors and so their ready,” Cooper said. “In their mind, it’s an expectation that we get back there and that we try to finish the job this time.”