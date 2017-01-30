Electricity bills shock some residents; JEA officials weigh in

by Mandy Hrach

JACKSON, Tenn. — If you have not yet received your Jackson Energy Authority bill this month, you might want to brace yourself.

Some JEA customers are now opening bills much higher than they were expecting.

“My bill went from 180 and skyrocketed to 300,” JEA customer James Tims said. “If you ask me, that’s just something ridiculous.”

Even after efforts to conserve energy and days without even turning on a thermostat, Jackson resident Brooklyn Vincent said she is paying more than ever before.

“Something is just not right,” she said. “I don’t know what the mess-up was, but it’s obvious something isn’t right.”

Vincent said her job keeps her busy and out of the house, which is why opening a bill nearly $100 more than the last didn’t make sense.

Her bill this month was nearly $300 while her bill last month was just more than $200.

“Your utility bills should not be as much or more than your rent, so if you see something that’s messed up, don’t be afraid to say anything,” Vincent said.

She wasn’t the only one shocked when she opened her January utility bill.

“My mother’s bill is almost $700 and she stays by herself,” Trina Lawley said. “I mean that’s so ridiculous.”

Robert Mullins with JEA explains what customers can do to reduce their bills next time.

“Your windows and doors need to be sealed up,” Mullins said. “And just in the winter time, lower your thermostat because the biggest contribution to higher utility bills is the weather.”

JEA said if you have any questions about your bill or if something doesn’t seem right, you can always call them.

“If someone thinks their bill is high and just does not look normal, they can contact JEA and we can take a look at it,” he said.

JEA officials say you can always request a second meter reading.

You can also set up a home-energy audit, where an inspector will look for air leaks or other problems in your home.