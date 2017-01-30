Haywood looks to make a deep run in the playoffs

by Ahmad Hicks

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn — Heading into the final two weeks of the 2017 basketball season, the Haywood Tomcats should consider themselves one of the top programs in the West Tennessee area.

Led by head coach Kendall Dancy, the Tomcats have the right formula in order to make a successful run in the post season.

Defense. It’s cliche, but it wins championships and when asked what type of team the Tomcats will be when they step on the court these final months, Dancy answered with confidence.

“Absolutely competing at the highest level,” Dancy said. “Now we can’t guarantee wins, but we can guarantee that the product that we put out, Haywood basketball will get after it. If it doesn’t go our way, we’ll congratulate them and move on. But Haywood basketball, gritty, tough and getting after it. Trying our best to play the game the right way.”

Coach Dancy also said he loves how his team plays together. He says they’re a family.