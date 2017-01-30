Lane College kicks off Religious Emphasis Week with prayer walk

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lane College kicked off its annual Religious Emphasis Week Monday afternoon with a prayer walk.

Officials say they hope to “blanket” the campus in prayer by dividing it into prayer zones. At each zone, community members will pray for students and activities related to those areas.

Organizers say they want to educate the student body both mentally and spiritually.

“Biggest benefit is that we get the attention of God and we ask God to do those things for us that need to be done in order for our students to be successful,” Lane College Executive Vice President Dr. Moses Goldmon said.

Lane’s Religious Emphasis Week will continue through the first week of February.