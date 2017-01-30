Man faces gun charges after weekend traffic stop
JACKSON, Tenn. — A man appeared Monday in Jackson City Court on gun charges stemming from a weekend traffic stop.
Cesar Caceres faces gun charges after a Sunday night traffic stop.
Court documents say officers pulled a car over Sunday night after a shots fired call.
Police say they found a loaded 9 mm Taurus handgun under the seat where Caceres was sitting. They say the serial number had been altered.
Caceres is also charged with possession of a handgun while under the influence.