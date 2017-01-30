Man investigators discover is registered sex offender faces judge, bond set

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn.- A man who investigators discovered is a registered sex offender and accused of having drug paraphernalia faced a judge Monday.

Alan Johansen is accused of having multiple methamphetamine pipes in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

During the investigation, officers said they discovered he is a registered sex offender from an assault of a minor in 1998.

He last reported as a offender in the state of Colorado.

Investigators said Johansen obtained a Tennessee driver’s license in 2013 and established residence in Jackson.

Officers said he violated the state’s sex offender registry for failing to report with 48 hours of establishing residency.

Johansen’s bond was set at $5,000.