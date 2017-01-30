Mr. Food recipe for Peanut Butter-Bacon Bars

What You’ll Need:

1 cup packed light brown sugar

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, softened

1/2 cup peanut butter

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

10 bacon slices, crisply cooked and crumbled, divided

1/2 cup chopped peanuts, divided

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

What To Do:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat an 8- x 8-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

In a large bowl, beat brown sugar and butter until creamy. Beat in peanut butter, egg, and vanilla. Add flour, baking soda, and salt; mix well. Stir in 1/2 cup bacon and 1/3 cup peanuts. Spread into prepared baking dish.

Bake 20 to 25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Remove from oven and sprinkle with chocolate chips. Return to oven and bake 1 additional minute.

Immediately spread melted chocolate over top. Sprinkle with the remaining bacon and peanuts. Let cool completely, then cut into squares.