Mr. Food recipe for Peanut Butter-Bacon Bars
What You’ll Need:
1 cup packed light brown sugar
1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, softened
1/2 cup peanut butter
1 egg
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
10 bacon slices, crisply cooked and crumbled, divided
1/2 cup chopped peanuts, divided
1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
What To Do:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat an 8- x 8-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
In a large bowl, beat brown sugar and butter until creamy. Beat in peanut butter, egg, and vanilla. Add flour, baking soda, and salt; mix well. Stir in 1/2 cup bacon and 1/3 cup peanuts. Spread into prepared baking dish.
Bake 20 to 25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Remove from oven and sprinkle with chocolate chips. Return to oven and bake 1 additional minute.
Immediately spread melted chocolate over top. Sprinkle with the remaining bacon and peanuts. Let cool completely, then cut into squares.