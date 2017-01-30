Mugshots : Madison County : 1/27/17 – 1/30/17

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

1/53 Angelia Finch DUI

2/53 Jaquel Franklin Attempted murder, firearm used in dangerous felony, aggravated assault

3/53 Jarvis Springfield DUI, reckless driving

4/53 Wylie Ligon DUI, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license

5/53 William Gooch Violation of probation

6/53 Whitney Sells Aggravated domestic assault

7/53 Tre Porter Hold for other agency

8/53 Tony Jones Theft under $999

9/53 Thomas Reed Public intoxication

10/53 Tavares Jones Evading arrest, shoplifting, failure to appear

11/53 Samuel Finch DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license

12/53 Sabrina McNeal Driving on revoked/suspended license

13/53 Robert Wright Public intoxication

14/53 Ricky Jones Driving on revoked/suspended license

15/53 Richard Frazier Aggravated assault, theft over $1,000

16/53 Michael Stovall Driving on revoked/suspended license

17/53 Marrikus Nesby Harassment domestic assault, simple possession/casual exchange, failure to appear

18/53 Mark Tooles Simple domestic assault

19/53 Marcus Hennings DUI, schedule VI drug violations

20/53 Latricia Hussey Driving on revoked/suspended license

21/53 Latoya Burton DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law

22/53 Labradley Blackwell Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

23/53 Kelset Price Failure to comply

24/53 Keith Pritchett Simple domestic assault

25/53 Joshua Kirk Failure to comply

26/53 Jonathan Fowlkes Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

27/53 Jonathan Dodd DUI, violation of implied consent law

28/53 Johnny White Driving on revoked/suspended license

29/53 John Jones Violation of probation

30/53 Jessie Beshires Driving on revoked/suspended license

31/53 Jeremy Glynn Sexual battery, simple domestic assault, hold for invesigation

32/53 Jason Howell Shoplifting

33/53 Hollie Dupuy Failure to appear

34/53 Gloria Suarez Underage consumption

35/53 Ethan Stovall DUI, violation of implied consent law

36/53 Eric Mosley Simple domestic assault

37/53 Eduardo Morales Hold for Crockett County

38/53 Donald Hickman DUI, violation of implied consent law

39/53 Derrick Hill Failure to comply, violation of probation, failure to appear

40/53 Darren Harris Disorderly conduct

41/53 Christopher Hernandez DUI, criminal impersonation, driving on revoked/suspended license, open container law

42/53 Chiquite Woods Simple domestic assault

43/53 Charles Love Simple domestic assault

44/53 Charles Jines Shoplifting

45/53 Cesar Caceres Failure to appear

46/53 Cedric Williams DUI

47/53 Brittany Holt Driving on revoked/suspended license

48/53 Brian Teague DUI, violation of implied consent law

49/53 Bradley Ballard Driving on revoked/suspended license

50/53 Bobby Clemmer Violation of probation, failure to appear

51/53 Beverly Murphy DUI

52/53 Austin Jordan Violation of community corrections

53/53 Antonio Johnson Driving on revoked/suspended license











































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/27/17 and 7 a.m. on 1/30/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.