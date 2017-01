Police respond to report of gunshots in east Jackson

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police responded Monday afternoon to a report of gunshots in east Jackson.

Officers responded to the scene on Vance Street around 2:15 p.m. where they recovered shell casings in the road.

They said there have been no reports of injuries or property damage.

Officers said they searched the area but did not find the shooter or a weapon.

Neighbors say they heard up to six gunshots.