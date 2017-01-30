TBI: Jackson man arrested in Michigan in Brownsville armory shooting

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — U.S. Marshals in Michigan have arrested a Jackson man in connection with a weekend shooting at a party in Brownsville that injured 10 people.

Kyanedre Benson, 20, of Jackson was arrested Monday night without incident in Detroit, Mich., according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Benson is charged with 10 counts of attempted first-degree murder.

A TBI spokesperson said of the 10 injured, two victims were expected to be transported to Regional One in Memphis with non-life threatening injuries, while one person is still being treated in Jackson. The other seven were treated for their injuries and released at area hospitals.

The shooting occurred Friday night at the National Guard Armory in Brownsville. The location had been rented for a party hosted by a private individual, according to the release.

Investigators later found that a fight broke out around 11:45 p.m. and shots were fired.

The investigation led agents to identify Benson as the shooter, according to the release.

Benson is being held without bond in Wayne County Jail in Michigan pending an extradition hearing.