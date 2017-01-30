US Marshals arrest man wanted in home invasion; brother still at large

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities make another arrest from Madison County’s top ten “most wanted” list.

Isaiah Bumpass was captured Thursday by U.S. Marshals.

He was wanted on charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.

Deputies say Bumpass, along with his brother, Joshua Burdine, were involved in a home invasion earlier this month on Highway 70 in Jackson.

They say the suspects kicked in the door and stole property.

Burdine is still at large. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).