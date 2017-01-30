Warm Again Tuesday, Rain Returns by Friday

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. Monday

What a beautiful sunny day it’s been! Temperatures were observed between the upper 40s and lower 60s during the warmest point of the afternoon with hardly a cloud in the sky. More sunshine is forecast to return tomorrow but a chance for rain looms in the outlook for later on this week.

TONIGHT

Mainly clear skies are expected again overnight but it will be breezy at times with winds coming from the southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour. This will keep temperatures from getting as cold as they did last night with overnight lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s by sunrise at 6:57 a.m. Tuesday.

Tomorrow will be another sunny day with light winds. Temperatures should easily reach the lower to middle 60s during the afternoon. A chance for rain returns to the area Wednesday night, so stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

