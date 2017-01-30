West Tennessee group celebrates Chinese New Year with annual event

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn.-We are already into the first full month of a new calendar year, but for one organization, the celebration of a new year takes on a different meaning.

The West Tennessee Adopted Families Organization got together at Asia Garden Restaurant Monday night to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

The event is for children adopted from Asian countries to celebrate the new year and let them experience some of their heritage here in the U.S.

“It’s important to celebrate this and traditions of their Asian country because it is a part of who they are and it would show them and it teaches them that we love and appreciate the people that they come from,” said Connie Perry, an adoptive parent.

There were games, food, and all kinds of entertainment. This is the 17th year the organization has held the event.