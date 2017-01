Woman appears on aggravated domestic assault charge

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — A woman appeared Monday in Jackson City Court on accusations of attacking a woman with a butter knife.

Court documents say Whitney Sells attacked her girlfriend early Sunday morning at a Cherry Place residence.

Police say when they arrived on scene, Sells was on top of the woman and attacking her with a butter knife.

Her bond is set at $5,000.