1 injured in afternoon shooting in Humboldt

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A shooting Tuesday afternoon outside a store in Humboldt leaves one man injured.

The shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. near the Westside Grocery on Gibson Wells Road.

Police say a man was shot in the parking lot of the store. They say he was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Police have not released the name of the victim but witnesses tell us it was a young man believed to be in his 20s.

The local elementary school was placed on lockdown while police investigated the scene.

