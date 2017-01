1 killed in Pinson car crash

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities have confirmed one person has been killed in a car crash in Pinson where the vehicle caught fire.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Ozier Road and Allen Road near Pinson Mounds State Park.

The car apparently hit a utility pole and caught fire.

Officials have not identified the victim.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News has a crew on scene. We will have more information as it becomes available.