15 charged in alleged West Tenn. drug trafficking ring

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — Fifteen West Tennesseans are facing federal charges in connection with an alleged drug trafficking organization.

The suspects are accused of distributing cocaine and marijuana throughout West Tennessee, according to a release from the office of Edward L. Stanton, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee.

The following defendants are accused of conspiring with each other to distribute and possess with intent to distribute powder cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana between June and December 2016, according to the release:

– Anthony Lamont Adams, 41, of Obion County

– James Williams Ayers, 51, of Shelby County (Already in federal custody)

– Joaquian Jonulle Bowen, 30, of Dyer County

– Edrik Deon Fason , 34, of Madison County (Already in federal custody)

– Derrick Shawen Fields, 36, of Dyer County

– L.C. Gills Jr., 48, of Dyer County

– Monteith Alvarez Haley, 37, of Dyer County

– Charlie Dwayan Hartshaw, 35, of Madison County

– Demonta Darnell Henning, 25, of Dyer County

– Paul Montrale Isom, 30, of Dyer County

– Joseph Deangelo Lee, 44, of Dyer County

– Billy Joe Liggon Jr., 40, of Madison County (Already in federal custody)

– Bobby Charles McElrath, 54, of Dyer County

– Kenneth Wayne Patrick, 38, of Dyer County

– Jermaine B. Temple, 38, of Madison County

The 12 suspects who weren’t already in custody were arrested Tuesday.

During the course of the investigation, law enforcement officials seized illegal drugs, firearms, drug proceeds and drug paraphernalia, according to the release. Additional firearms were reportedly recovered during Tuesday’s roundup.