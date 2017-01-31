3 dead after head-on collision on I-640 in Knoxville

by Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Three people have been killed after a crash on Interstate 640 in Knoxville.

Multiple media outlets report that Knoxville police say in a statement that the crash happened Monday night.

Police say a preliminary investigation shows a car was traveling east on the interstate when the vehicle went into the median. The car continued into the westbound lanes before striking a van head-on.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The two people in the van, a man and woman, also died.

Officials have not released their identities, pending notification of kin.

The roadway was shut down for hours while police investigated. It has since reopened.

Authorities have not determined what caused the driver of the car to veer into the oncoming lanes.