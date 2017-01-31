Bria Gaines picks up GSC player of the week honors

by Ahmad Hicks

JACKSON, Tenn — The Union Lady Bulldogs, Bria Gaines picked up some honors this week, being named the Gulf South Conference player of the week. Gaines averaged 24 points and 13 rebounds in two contests last week, notching a double double in her last four games, bringing her total to five on the season.

Gaines explained how she’s able to put up the number she does.

“Practices, film work, just repetitive things with scout and the girls and trying to be a leader and help out when things get tough,” Gaines said.

As for how she felt when she found out she was the player of the week.

“It’s great, the beginning of the season that was one of my goals and I didn’t know about it until someone told me this morning, so I’m just glad I could be here to help out the team,” Gaines said.