Chance for Scattered Rain on Wednesday

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. Tuesday

January 2017 will go down as the 4th warmest January on record only cooler than it was in 1950, 1990, and in 2006. Temperatures were registering in the upper 60s and lower 70s during the afternoon under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Clear skies will continue into the evening before cloud cover returns tomorrow along with a chance for rain.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear skies and light winds will come with mild conditions again overnight. Temperatures will only drop to the lower and middle 40s overnight bringing us a mild start to the month of February!

Temperatures are expected to be mild tomorrow with highs in the middle to upper 50s and lower 60s. Skies will become cloudy with a chance for rain during the afternoon and evening. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

