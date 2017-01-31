Chester County Eagles will lean on seniors to make it back to state

by Ahmad Hicks

HENDERSON, Tenn — Last year the Chester County Eagles were able to make their first trip ever to The Boro. With some key starters coming back, the sky is the limit for the Eagles, but coach Mike Goff isn’t looking that far ahead.

“I just want to take it slow, I don’t want to stress got to win early, I want to stress getting better and doing little things right early and match it up come district tournament time when it counts,” Goff said.

Something that will help the Eagles this season is the returning players from last year’s state run, as they know what it takes to get to The Boro.

“The fun thing about coaching is to see these kids step up from year to year,” Goff said. “I do have some returning seniors, you know I’ve got several key ingredients from last years state championship run. So maybe they learned a lot and we’ll get back there.”