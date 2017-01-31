Haslam appoints public defender for West Tenn.’s 24th Judicial District

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

NASHVILLE — Gov. Bill Haslam has appointed a new public defender for the 24th Judicial District in West Tennessee.

Robert Taswell “Tas” Gardner of Paris will be the new public defender for the district, which includes Benton, Carroll, Decatur, Hardin and Henry counties, according to a release from Gov. Haslam’s office.

Gardner replaces Guy Wilkinson who retired at the end of last year.

“Tas Gardner brings 24 years of experience working in the district Public Defender’s office,” Haslam said in the release. “His record and experience will serve citizens of the district well.”

Gardner has served as assistant public defender in the 24th District office in Camden since November 2008. He served as investigator in the office from 1992-2008.

“I would like to thank Governor Haslam for his confidence in me and giving me this position,” Gardner said in the release. “I am humbled, and I look forward to serving the people of the 24th Judicial District. I love what I do.”