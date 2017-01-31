Jackson man charged with firing shotgun at roommate

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man is facing an attempted murder charge after police say he fired a shotgun at his roommate this weekend outside a Jackson duplex.

Arthur McKinnie is accused of shooting at his roommate around 7 p.m. Saturday outside their apartment on Sherwood Lane, according to court papers.

McKinnie reportedly came home angry at his roommate and forced him outside the apartment. When the man knocked on the door to try to get his things, McKinnie answered the door while armed with a shotgun, according to an affidavit.

Court papers say McKinnie shot at the man and missed. Police say the gunshot penetrated the wall of a nearby apartment.

McKinnie reportedly told police he left the apartment after shooting the gun and threw the gun into the woods.

McKinnie is charged with attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, aggravated domestic assault, reckless endangerment and tampering with evidence.