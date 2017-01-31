Lotto officials wait for winner to claim $520K ticket sold in Paris

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

PARIS, Tenn. — Lottery officials wait for someone in West Tennessee to come forward and take home a prize worth half a million dollars.

The lucky ticket was sold this week in Paris. The Tennessee Cash jackpot is $520,000.

This marks the 74th time the jackpot has been won in this Tennessee-only drawing-style game.

“I wish it were me!” said Jim Madison who lives north of Paris. “Maybe I need to go buy one, you know. I hadn’t heard that. I’m glad to hear it.”

Lottery officials have not released where the ticket was purchased, and as of right now no one has claimed the ticket.