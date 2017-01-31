Man shot outside neighborhood store in Humboldt, police searching for answers

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.- Police are searching for answers after they said a man was shot outside a neighborhood store in Humboldt.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m., Tuesday in a residential area. Neighbors said if it had happened a few minutes later, dozens of children could have possibly been in the line of fire.

“It’s very busy because everyone from the projects come over and uses this store,” said Bobby Johnson, a resident who lives in the area.

The Humboldt Police Department is searching for answers after a man was shot in the parking lot of Westside Grocery on Gibson Wells Road in Humboldt just .

“I just heard like eight gunshots and by the time I got down here, the police were out here and there was a guy laying out on the road and he had been shot several times,” said Johnson.

The victim’s name has not been released but witnesses said he appeared to be a young man, possibly in his 20s. One neighbor who did not want to be identified described to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News what she heard.

“At first I thought, ‘oh my God’, these are real gunshots. I hope that guy didn’t take, when I saw him on the ground, I hoped he didn’t take all six gunshots.”

The man was taken to the hospital and authorities said he was alert and awake at the time. They have not released any suspect details.

“I was glad the kids weren’t out because we are right here in a school zone. My daughter gets off the bus right here and that’s one thing I’m glad about is there were no kids out here,” said Johnson.

Neighbors said a nearby elementary school was placed on lock down as a precaution.

“Right now this area is beginning to be a dangerous area,” said an unidentified neighbor. “Right now it’s too dangerous for kids to even play outside and it’s almost too dangerous for grownups to walk the street.”

The Humboldt Police Department said they will be releasing more details Wednesday in this investigation.