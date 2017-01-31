Mr. Food recipe for Champion Chili Cheese Dip

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

What You’ll Need:

2 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup chunky salsa

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese, divided

1 (16-ounce) can chili beans, undrained

2 scallions, thinly sliced

1 (2.25-ounce) can pitted sliced black olives, drained

Tortilla chips

What To Do:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat a 9-inch pie plate with cooking spray.

In a medium bowl, combine cream cheese and salsa, then spread mixture in bottom of pie plate. Sprinkle with 1/2 cup cheddar cheese. Spread chili beans over cheese then top evenly with remaining cheddar cheese.

Bake 20 to 25 minutes, or until mixture is heated through and cheese is melted.Top with scallions and black olives. Serve with tortilla chips.