New motion filed in Bobo case asks for recusal of judge

by Victoria Taylor

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — A defense attorney in the Holly Bobo case has filed a motion for the presiding judge to recuse himself.

The most recent motion filed on behalf of Zach Adams by his defense attorney asks for Judge Creed McGinley to recuse himself from the case citing an alleged ex parte communication, which is an apparent conversation between him and a state prosecutor.

The motion claims it’s possible the courts may have already formed an opinion regarding the defendant’s guilt in the case.

No evidence or testimony has been submitted into court record to support Adams’ guilt, according to the motion.

Co-defendant Jason Autry may have already agreed to a plea deal, according to the new motion.

The filing states the possible plea deal could result in little jail time for Autry and also claims he gave the state a version of events drastically different from the prosecutor’s existing theory of the case.

If convicted, all three suspects — Jason Autry and brothers Zach and Dylan Adams — could face the death penalty.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News will have a crew in the courtroom Wednesday morning for a motions hearing in Decatur County.