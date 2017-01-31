Police: One dead following late evening shooting in Humboldt

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.-The Humboldt Police Department is searching for answers in a shooting that left one dead.

Police said it happened in the 900 block of North 13th Avenue late Tuesday night.

Details are limited but they did confirm an African American man in his 20s was killed.

Several shell casings were found as detectives combed the scene for evidence. It was an emotional scene as family and friends gathered to learn more details.

Police have not released suspect descriptions as of yet.

