Tray Boyd grabs third GSC honors

by Ahmad Hicks

JACKSON, Tenn — The Union Bulldogs, Tray Boyd picked up his third GSC freshman of the week honors as January comes to an end. In his two games last week, Boyd led his team in scoring in both games, averaging 21 points over those two games. Boyd now leads all freshman GSC scorers with 15 points per game.

He explained why he’s successful on the court.

“Late nights in the gym, like when we got off days, instead of sleeping in or something, I just come into the gym and shoot around, just get some shots up,” Boyd said.

Only being a freshman, the sky is the limit for Boyd, and he knows he has to keep improving. When asked what’s next for him, he had an answer all coaches would love.

“Getting my teammates to play me one on one, take away my strengths and make me use my weaknesses to win,” Boyd said.