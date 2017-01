WEATHER UPDATE

WARM CONDITIONS WILL CONTINUE THROUGH MIDWEEK. A FEW SHOWERS WILL RETURN TO THE MID-SOUTH WEDNESDAY, MOST NUMEROUS OVER THE NORTH MISSISSIPPI AREA. AFTER MIDWEEK COOLER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED. BELOW NORMAL TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED THROUGH SATURDAY WITH A WARMING TREND SUNDAY INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK. RAIN LOOKS LIKELY SATURDAY INTO SUNDAY.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

