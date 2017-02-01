Lions have five players headed to the next level

DRESDEN, Tenn — The Dresden Lions had five players sign to play college football Wednesday afternoon. Keilan Rooks who played only one year in high school will go to Murray State. Austin Thomas joins Rooks also signing with the Racers. Dresser Winn chose the Skyhawks along with his teammate Dylan Yates. Quincy Mcdonald signed to play with Bethel.

But for Winn, he once committed to Western Michigan, but later changed his mind, he explained that situation.

“I committed there and I thought I was going to try and see if it felt right and I slept on it for two nights, I still didn’t think it was the right thing for me,” Winn said. “But I’ve always known Martin was there and a lot bigger schools than Martin. “Obviously I liked Martin and I feel like it’s a great place for me and I’m going to do a lot of big things there.”

Winn also received a full ride scholarship to play baseball with the Skyhawks, but said he won’t start until next season. He plans to put on 20 pounds of muscle from now until the start of fall camp in August.

For Yates, his recruiting process didn’t begin until after the 1-A state championship game where he posted five touchdowns helping take down Greenback. For him, it didn’t matter when they started recruiting him, it was who recruited him.

“I wanted to play at Martin for a while or even higher, and then when they [UTM] finally came to talk to me, said they wanted me to come and play for them, I was already ready to come play for them right then,” Yates said.

For his teammate Rooks who only played one year of high school football, he knows to be headed to the next level is a special opportunity.

“It’s also a blessing to be able to play football anywhere at the next level, regardless of division one, division two, regardless of what it is, it’s a blessing to be able to play at the next level.