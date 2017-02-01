Mayor Gist recognizes two city employees for years of dedicated service

JACKSON, Tenn.-Jackson Mayor, Jerry Gist recognized two members of the Jackson Police Department Wednesday for their years of dedicated service to the police force and the City of Jackson.

Erica Murphy was presented with a certificate honoring her 25 years of dedicated service.

Thomas McDonald was also presented a certificate which honored his 20 years of dedicated service.

The mayor said both have been a tremendous asset to the Jackson Police Department and the City of Jackson.