Mr. Food recipe for Beer-Soaked Buffalo Wings

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

What You’ll Need:

2 (12-ounce) cans beer

1 (4-pound) package frozen chicken wings, thawed

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

3/4 cup cayenne pepper sauce

1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter, melted

What To Do:

Set aside 1/3 cup beer. Pour remaining beer into a large shallow dish. Add chicken wings, cover, and marinate at least 4 hours in refrigerator; drain wings.

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Line two large rimmed baking sheets with aluminum foil; coat foil with cooking spray.

Season wings with salt, pepper and garlic, and place on baking sheets.

Bake 30 minutes. Turn wings over and cook 25 to 30 more minutes, or until crispy and no pink remains.

In a large bowl, combine cayenne pepper sauce, butter, and reserved 1/3 cup beer; mix well. Add chicken wings and toss until evenly coated. Serve immediately.