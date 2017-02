WEATHER UPDATE

by weather

COOLER TEMPERATURES WILL RETURN TO THE MID-SOUTH TOMORROW WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS CONTINUING MAINLY ACROSS NORTH MISSISSIPPI. BELOW NORMAL TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED THROUGH SATURDAY WITH A WARMING TREND SUNDAY INTO NEXT WEEK. RAIN LOOKS LIKELY LATE SATURDAY INTO EARLY SUNDAY MORNING THEN AGAIN MONDAY NIGHT INTO TUESDAY. ABOVE NORMAL TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED EARLY NEXT WEEK.

Gary Pickens-Storm Team 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com