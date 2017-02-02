Bethel University’s appeal denied; officials to take case to court

McKENZIE, Tenn. — A decision by the state Board of Education leaves part of Bethel University’s education program in limbo once again.

But the president of the university said he remains hopeful and will continue to do what’s best for the students.

“We are acting as if we may lose, to tell you the truth,” Walter Butler, president of the university, said. “We don’t think we will though, but we’re acting as if we are, because we want to put the students first.”

Back in July, the board revoked the university’s ability to prepare its students to take the state teacher license test.

This came after state officials said the program did not meet two of the six national standards.

Butler says both of the standards the program fell short on were data driven.

“We are working every day to show they we are still making progress, and we are still trying to be as good of a school as we can possibly be,” he said.

The university was given a chance to appeal the board’s decision, but the board ultimately declined on Jan. 25.

University officials said they still are optimistic about the future of the education department, and that’s why they are taking it to Davidson County Chancery Court.

Butler says the next court hearing in the case is set for Feb. 10.

One education teacher said the education program at Bethel is one that deserves to be saved.

“We have a lot of people dedicated to our students here,” associate professor of education Rossetta Burford said. “They really make sure if they are going to start in this program, they are going to be successful all the way through.”

If the university loses the case, education students at Bethel will either have to chose another program or transfer to another school to complete their license test.