Chilly for the Rest of the Week

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. Thursday

So far, temperatures have only warmed up to the lower and middle 40s today with a few areas of northwest Tennessee stuck in the 30s despite getting some breaks of sunshine there this morning. The weather will stay chilly for the next couple of days but warmer weather will return next week. Along with warmer weather, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible then, especially Monday and Tuesday.

TONIGHT

A few scattered showers are still falling across parts of southwest Tennessee this evening but mainly dry weather is forecast overnight. Temperatures will cool down slowly again tonight with mostly cloudy skies overhead. Overnight lows are forecast to reach the upper 20s and lower 30s early Friday morning.

Tomorrow will be another cold day but skies will gradually become mostly clear by the afternoon. Clear skies will be possible with brief periods of clouds over the weekend. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest on the weekend forecast and with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

